Mike Pence Lauds Trump's 'Decisive Leadership' On The 'Historic Mission' Against Iran's Nuclear Program: 'I Couldn't Be More Proud'

Former Vice President Mike Pence has lauded President Donald Trump for his stern measures to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions, enhancing the security of the United States, Israel, and the free world.

What Happened: In an interview with Fox News’s Martha MacCallum on Sunday, Pence lauded the U.S. military’s courage and professionalism in executing the historic mission, which he sees as a continuation of the Trump administration’s firm policies in his first term. These policies include withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and targeting key figures like Qassem Soleimani in the past, reported Fox News.

Although Pence had previously disagreed with Trump and chose not to endorse him for the 2024 election, he voiced steadfast pride in the President's bold move. He underscored that Trump's ultimatum to Iran—calling for the dismantling of its uranium enrichment program—reflected the kind of “decisive leadership” Americans expect.

“I couldn’t be more proud of President Trump’s decisive leadership in this moment or the extraordinary professionalism and courage of our armed forces that brought about this historic mission,” stated Pence

Israel’s coordinated strikes and U.S. defensive support were seen as a strategic opportunity, underscoring America’s steadfast alliance with Israel. Pence credited Trump’s national security team and the U.S. Armed Forces, for the thoughtful execution of the mission.

Reflecting on the ongoing bomb damage assessments, Pence suggested that this mission could reshape the Middle East and significantly hinder Iran’s nuclear ambitions, potentially advancing peace in the region.

SEE ALSO: Benjamin Netanyahu Says He Didn’t Present Regime Change As A ‘Goal’ In Iran, But It Could Be The ‘Result’ – Benzinga

Why It Matters: The recent interview with Pence comes in the wake of the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Trump announced as a ‘spectacular military success’.

Following the attack, the State Department has also issued a Worldwide Caution Security alert, warning U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution due to the escalating Israel-Iran conflict.

Meanwhile, tech analyst Dan Ives has interpreted the recent events in Iran as a positive turning point, particularly for the tech sector. He believes that the markets will view the Iran threat as now gone, which is positive for growth in the broader Middle East and ultimately the tech sector.

Major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, declined on Sunday amid investor concerns that the U.S.’s involvement in the Iran-Israel conflict could escalate into a broader war. At the same time, Brent oil prices surge to a five-month high amid the Iran-Israel conflict.

Loading... Loading...

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.























