KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) Stock Extends Rally On Defense Contract Win

Shares of KWESST Micro Systems Inc KWE climbed 11.5% higher to $12.50 Friday morning before pulling back, continuing volatility after surging more than 100% on Wednesday.

What To Know: The rally follows the company's announcement that it secured its first order for its next-generation Battlefield Laser Detection System from a defense systems integrator supporting a major North American armored vehicle program.

The market this week appears to be view the contract as validation of KWESST's technology. CEO Sean Homuth emphasized the BLDS as a cost-effective, flexible solution designed to protect both soldiers and vehicles from laser-guided threats. "Lasers are now a silent, invisible threat… BLDS gives them back those seconds so they have a fighting chance," Homuth said.

The BLDS is engineered to detect and counter laser target designators and range finders, offering enhanced survivability on modern battlefields. KWESST noted that initial prototypes are ready for delivery, with full performance testing to follow. A fully-networked version is expected by fall 2025.

Image: Shutterstock