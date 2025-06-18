KWESST Micro Systems (KWE) Stock Soars Over 100% After Announcing Major Defense Contract

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. KWE shares rose over 100% during Wednesday’s session. The company announced it secured its first order for its next-generation battlefield laser detection system from a defense systems integrator for a major North American armored vehicle program.

What To Know: The new order is likely being viewed by investors as an endorsement of KWESST’s technology. CEO Sean Homuth highlighted the system’s leap in capability, offering a low-cost, flexible solution for both soldiers and vehicles.

“The modern battlefield has changed,” Homuth stated. “Lasers are now a silent, invisible threat that can turn any soldier or vehicle into a target in seconds. BLDS gives them back those seconds so they have a fighting chance.”

Developed in response to the growing threat of laser-guided weapons, the BLDS is designed to counter laser target designators and range finders.

KWESST Micro Systems says the initial prototypes are ready for delivery and will undergo extensive performance testing ahead of a fully-networked version anticipated by fall 2025.

Price Action: Shares are trading higher by 70.5% to $9.82 Wednesday morning. Trading volume has exploded to over 29.3 million shares, dwarfing its 100-day average volume of approximately 219,000 shares.

