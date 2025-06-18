What's Going On With Wolfspeed Shares Today?

Zinger Key Points
- Wolfspeed is preparing a prepackaged bankruptcy deal with creditors, including Apollo, to restructure debt.
- Shares plunge over 25% as the company faces ongoing financial trouble and potential partial recovery for shareholders in a rare bankruptcy.
Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF shares are trading lower Wednesday following reports indicating the semiconductor company is nearing a bankruptcy deal with key lenders, including Apollo Global Management.
What To Know: The plan involves a prepackaged Chapter 11 filing that would allow Wolfspeed to quickly reduce its debt burden while continuing operations.
According to Bloomberg, Wolfspeed would enter bankruptcy long enough to reduce debt. This structure, intended to minimize time in court and legal costs, would also provide a rare recovery for shareholders, who may retain up to 5% equity under the proposed deal. Most bankruptcies result in shareholders being wiped out entirely.
Wolfspeed has faced financial and operational struggles for years, particularly with production issues at its silicon carbide wafer facility, critical for supplying chips used in electric vehicles and industrial electronics. In May, the company disclosed it had hired restructuring advisers and warned that bankruptcy was one option on the table.
Wolfspeed and Apollo declined to comment on the report.
WOLF Price Action: Wolf shares were down 30% at 87 cents at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
