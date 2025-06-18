June 18, 2025 2:39 PM 2 min read

Coinbase Stock Is Soaring Wednesday: Here's Why

Zinger Key Points

Coinbase Global Inc. COIN shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company launched Coinbase Payments, a new stablecoin-based payment infrastructure aimed at streamlining global e-commerce transactions.

What To Know: The platform is built around USDC, a widely used stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. It removes the technical complexity of blockchain from the merchant and customer experience, allowing seamless, fast and borderless transactions. Coinbase Payments is already live through an integration with Shopify, giving millions of merchants access to stablecoin payments without requiring any extra setup or crypto expertise.

The product includes three main layers: Stablecoin Checkout for customers, an Ecommerce Engine API for merchants and platforms and the Commerce Payments Protocol, which handles onchain transaction execution. The platform runs on Coinbase's Base network and includes features like escrow, delayed capture and programmable refunds.

Stablecoins processed $30 trillion in settlements last year and Coinbase is positioning itself at the center of this shift in digital payments. The company is aiming to help marketplaces, payment service providers and commerce platforms integrate USDC into their existing systems, with the goal of expanding global crypto adoption through easier access to digital payments.

Coinbase continues to expand its infrastructure and use cases beyond traditional crypto trading and the market reaction suggests investors see the launch as a strong step toward sustainable revenue growth in the payments space.

The announcement comes after the Senate on Tuesday passed the GENIUS bill, or Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act. The bill now heads to the House of Representatives before it can be sent to President Donald Trump’s desk for approval.

COIN Price Action: Coinbase shares were up 16.1% at $294.90 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

