Circle Internet Group (CRCL) Stock Soars On Landmark Stablecoin Legislation

Shares of Circle Internet Group Inc CRCL are trading higher by 15.5% to $172.29 Wednesday morning. The move higher appears directly linked to the U.S. Senate’s passage of the GENIUS Act, a bill poised to establish clear regulations for the stablecoin industry.

What To Know: Circle operates as a stablecoin issuer, a business model at the very heart of the new legislation. According to the text of the act, companies in this sector issue digital tokens that must be backed by highly liquid assets, such as U.S. dollars or short-term Treasury bills.

The law also mandates that these issuers must publicly disclose the composition of their reserves on a monthly basis, a move intended to bring transparency and stability to the burgeoning market.

The passage of the GENIUS Act is being hailed as a watershed moment that provides long-awaited regulatory clarity. Industry leaders project this clarity will unlock trillions in institutional capital, with one expert predicting the stablecoin market could grow to $400 billion by the end of 2025 and $3.5 trillion by 2030.

This new federal framework is expected to accelerate the adoption of stablecoins for uses like cross-border payments and 24/7 settlements, placing companies like Circle at the forefront of a major financial transformation.

