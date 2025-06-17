Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) Shares Soar 150% On Gastroparesis Drug Deal

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc PCSA shares are trading higher by 1198% to 66 cents Tuesday morning after announcing a binding term sheet with Intact Therapeutics Inc.

What To Know: The agreement grants Intact Therapeutics an exclusive option to license PCS12852, a promising 5-HT4 receptor agonist aimed at treating gastroparesis and other gastrointestinal motility disorders.

This deal presents a significant financial opportunity for Processa. The company stands to receive a $2.5 million option exercise fee, up to $20 million in development and regulatory milestone payments, and potentially over $432.5 million in commercial milestone payments based on net product sales.

Furthermore, Processa will earn a double-digit royalty on worldwide net sales of licensed products (excluding South Korea) and acquire an equity stake in Intact Therapeutics.

PCS12852 has completed a Phase 2a trial, showing a favorable safety and efficacy profile for diabetic gastroparesis, a debilitating condition with few current treatment options. Processa CEO George Ng emphasized that this agreement allows them to “unlock the value of our non-oncology assets” while maintaining focus on cancer therapies.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PCSA has a 52-week high of $3.10 and a 52-week low of $0.15.

