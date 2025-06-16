Oklo Stock Hit A New All-Time High Today: What's Going On?

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are experiencing a volatile trading session on Monday, rocketing to a new all-time high of $73.55 before pulling back. The stock’s impressive climb follows a series of significant announcements last week, positioning the company for future growth.

What To Know: Last week, Oklo announced the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission initiated a review of its licensed operator topical report as the company continues to progress on its combined license application seeking approval to operate its planned Aurora powerhouses.

The announcement was followed by news that the company was selected as an intended awardee to provide power for an Air Force base in Alaska.

Under the intended Air Force agreement, Oklo would own and operate the powerhouse, delivering electricity and heat to the base under a long-term power purchase agreement. Looking forward, the company has stated it expects to be able to deploy its first nuclear plant in late 2027 or early 2028.

The positive momentum was briefly tempered by the announcement of a public stock offering late last week, but shares have since rebounded sharply.

OKLO Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Monday's price action led to the stock trading at $67.95, up 6.73% at the time of publication. Trading volume was heavy, reaching 20 million shares in intraday trading, which is above the 100-day average trading volume of 17.01 million shares, indicating heightened investor interest.

The stock's 52-week range is now a wide $6.62 to $73.55, further extended by its recent meteoric rise of more than 70% over the past month.

Image: Shutterstock