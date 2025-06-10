What's Going On With Oklo Stock Tuesday?

Oklo Inc OKLO shares are trending again on Tuesday with shares up nearly 65% over the past month. The company provided an update on regulatory progress.

What Happened: Oklo on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) initiated a review of the company’s licensed operator topical report as Oklo continues to progress on its combined license application seeking approval to operate its planned Aurora powerhouses.

Oklo noted that the licensed operator topical report submission is expected to open the door to faster licensing pathways that support the company’s broader commercialization goals.

“This milestone demonstrates how our licensing strategy supports our mission to deliver clean, reliable, and affordable energy quickly and at scale,” said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo.

“By combining all aspects of design, construction, and operation into one application, we’re streamlining the path to deployment.”

Oklo expects to be able to deploy its first nuclear plant in late 2027 or early 2028. DeWitte said last month that timelines could potentially be accelerated after President Donald Trump signed multiple executive orders aimed at supporting the domestic nuclear industry.

Check This Out: Cameco (CCJ) Stock Surges 11% On Westinghouse Nuclear Deal: What’s Going On?

How To Buy OKLO Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Oklo's case, it is in the Utilities sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment. There are multiple ETFs out there specifically focused on nuclear power.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 4.11% at $52.03 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Poetra.RH/Shutterstock.