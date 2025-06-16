Critical Metals (CRML) Stock Surges On $120 Million US Government Funding Interest

Shares of Critical Metals Corp CRML soared Monday after the company announced it received a non-dilutive funding letter of interest for $120 million from the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM).

The financing is earmarked for the development of the company's Tanbreez Project in Greenland, one of the world's largest rare earth deposits.

What To Know: The proposed 15-year term financing, under EXIM’s Supply Chain Resiliency Initiative, is a significant step towards the project’s estimated $290 million capital requirement.

CEO Tony Sage called the announcement a “tremendous milestone” that highlights the asset’s world-class potential to counter China’s market dominance.

Read Also: Roku Stock Surges On New Integration With Amazon: Details Of The Deal

The company aims to complete a definitive feasibility study by the end of 2025 and is focused on bringing the Tanbreez project into production as soon as possible.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, the news sent the stock surging. Shares were trading up 21.2% at $2.461 on Monday morning with volume exceeding 6.8 million, well above its 100-day average of 2.19 million.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range between $1.23 and $12.00. Short interest in the stock stands at 1.35 million shares, representing 5.62% of the float.

Read Also: Archer Aviation Stock Rises On Deal To Deploy Midnight Aircraft In Indonesia

How To Buy CRML Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Critical Metals – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock