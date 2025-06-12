Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Files To Raise $500 Million, Shares Tumble

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP saw its shares decline Thursday morning after the company filed a Form S-3 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

What To Know: The filing registers the company to offer and sell up to $500 million of various securities. The “shelf” registration allows Tonix to sell common stock, preferred stock, warrants, debt securities and other units from time to time. The company stated it intends to use any net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Tonix is a biotechnology company focused on central nervous system disorders. Its priority is advancing TNX-102 SL for fibromyalgia management, which has a PDUFA goal date of August 15, for a marketing authorization decision from the FDA.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TNXP stock is trading lower by approximately 11.8% at $33.26 Thursday morning. The stock has a short interest of 14.42% of its float, indicating a notable level of bearish sentiment.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, TNXP has a 52-week high of $137.25 and a 52-week low of $6.76.

