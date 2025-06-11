What's Going On With Applied Optoelectronics Stock?

Zinger Key Points
- Applied Optoelectronics shares climb in Wednesday’s extended trading after the company announces a volume shipment to a hyperscaler.
- The company does not name the customer, but says the hyperscaler had been “recently re-engaged.”
Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. AAOI shares climbed in Wednesday's extended trading after the company announced its first volume shipment of high-speed data center transceivers to a major hyperscale data center customer.
What To Know: Applied Optoelectronics did not name the customer, but said that the hyperscaler had been "recently re-engaged."
The company also said this shipment marked the first volume shipment of the advanced high-speed data center transceivers to this customer, as well as the first shipment of significant quantity to this customer in several years.
“Throughout the year, we have been expecting growth in data center transceiver sales, particularly in the second half of the year,” commented Dr. Thompson Lin, AOI’s CEO.
"This first volume shipment to this customer represents a significant milestone on a journey to what we continue to expect to be significant business opportunities with this newly re-engaged customer. As we execute on our previously announced U.S.-based capacity expansion plan, we continue to expect shipments to this customer and other customers to increase in line with our previous commentary of a second-half ramp,” Dr. Lin added.
AAOI Price Action: Applied Optoelectronics shares were up 16.23% at $18.97 in Wednesday's extended trading, according to Benzinga Pro.
Image: Shutterstock
