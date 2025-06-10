Why Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Stock Is Volatile Today

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc WBD stock continues to be volatile Tuesday after the company on Monday announced its intention to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by mid-2026.

What To Know: The planned tax-free transaction will create two distinct entities. The “Streaming & Studios” company, to be led by current CEO David Zaslav, will encompass HBO, Max, Warner Bros. film and television assets and DC Studios.

The second company, “Global Networks,” will be headed by current CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels and will include assets like CNN, Discovery, TNT Sports and other international networks.

This strategic move follows a year of cost-cutting and reorganization aimed at unlocking shareholder value. The company stated the split would provide sharper strategic focus, enabling the streaming unit to aggressively pursue growth while the networks division concentrates on maximizing free cash flow.

WBD Price Action: Tuesday’s trading session saw significant investor interest, with Warner Bros Discovery shares closing up 5.04% to $10.01. According to data from Benzinga Pro, the session volume for WBD was 59.243 million shares during late Tuesday trading. This was above its 100-day average trading volume of 43.259 million shares.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Warner Bros Discovery has a 52-week high of $12.70 and a 52-week low of $6.64.

