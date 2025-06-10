Gelteq Expands US Footprint With Healthy Extracts Logistics Deal, Stock Surges

Gelteq Limited GELS announced Tuesday that it will expand its U.S. footprint through a logistics partnership with Healthy Extracts Inc. HYEX. Healthy Extracts will serve as Gelteq's exclusive North American provider for warehousing, shipping, and order fulfillment of its gel-based delivery products.

This move marks a strategic milestone in Gelteq's efforts to broaden the distribution of its pharmaceutical and wellness-focused gel solutions across the U.S. and Canada while tightening cost controls and optimizing delivery pipelines.

Under the agreement, Healthy Extracts will handle product intake, secure storage, real-time inventory tracking, and outbound distribution from its Henderson, Nevada, facility, which is equipped for high-volume order processing.

Gelteq CEO Nathan Givoni said the alliance provides a springboard for rapid North American growth, adding that Healthy Extracts' logistics setup will speed delivery and reduce costs. Healthy Extracts President Duke Pitts said the deal should boost margins and support both companies' financial targets.

With product distribution slated to begin in Q3 2025, both companies anticipate significant gains in operational agility. The partnership sets the stage for future product development and entry into broader wellness segments. The integration of logistics and fulfillment under one umbrella is designed to streamline costs while maximizing growth potential.

Highlights of the deal include an exclusive logistics partnership, synchronized inventory systems for better visibility, and cost-efficient shipping methods, all aimed at unlocking higher profit margins and driving scalability.

Price Action: GELS shares are trading higher by 44.12% to $2.41 at last check Tuesday.

