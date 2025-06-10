What's Going On With AST SpaceMobile Stock Tuesday?

AST SpaceMobile Inc ASTS shares are trading higher Tuesday. The company announced that it will be added to the Russell 1000 index later this month.

What Happened: AST SpaceMobile said it’s set to join the U.S. large-cap Russell 1000 Index as part of the Russell indexes 2025 reconstitution, effective after the market close on June 27.

“Joining the Russell 1000 Index marks another important milestone as we work to deliver on our mission of eliminating coverage gaps and bringing cellular broadband connectivity directly to the mobile devices of the billions of people who remain unconnected,” said Andrew Johnson, CFO of AST SpaceMobile.

“This inclusion will expand our visibility among investors as we continue to advance our technology, scale operations, and execute against our global growth plans.”

Membership in the Russell 1000 will remain in place for one year and is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000. Russell indexes are often used by investment managers and institutional investors as benchmarks for active investment strategies.

How To Buy ASTS Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for AST SpaceMobile – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

ASTS Price Action: AST SpaceMobile shares were up 2.07% at $35.54 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: JLStock/Shutterstock.