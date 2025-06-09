Know Labs (KNW) Stock Jumps Again Monday On Bitcoin-Backed Acquisition Momentum

Shares of Know Labs Inc KNW surged again Monday, climbing 104.2% to $3.19 in early trading, extending Friday's rally. The momentum follows news that Goldeneye 1995 LLC, led by former Ripple Chief Risk Officer Greg Kidd, will acquire a controlling stake in Know Labs.

What To Know: On Friday, KNW soared over 200% after announcing the deal. The acquisition will be financed using 1,000 Bitcoin BTC/USD and cash, valuing the stock at $0.335 per share.

Despite that valuation, investor enthusiasm has pushed the stock well above that level, likely reflecting optimism over the company's new Bitcoin-focused strategy.

Kidd will become CEO and chairman under the agreement, expected to close in third-quarter 2025. The new leadership plans to hold Bitcoin as a treasury asset, with BTC anticipated to comprise 82% of the company's market cap if priced at $105,000. Kidd called the strategy a "forward-looking move to drive sustainable growth."

Founder Ron Erickson will remain with the company, leading a new division for non-invasive diagnostics and serving as vice chairman. The board unanimously approved the deal.

With Monday’s volume spiking to over 90 million shares, far above its 100-day average, the stock remains a speculative but highly active play.

How To Buy KNW Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Know Labs – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KNW has a 52-week high of $4.20 and a 52-week low of $0.33.

