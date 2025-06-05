Planet Labs (PL) Shares Surge Over 50% Following Q1 Beat: What's Going On?

Shares of Planet Labs PBC PL soared 49.9% to $5.97 Thursday morning after the Earth imaging company reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter results and raised its fiscal 2026 revenue guidance.

What To Know: The company posted first-quarter revenue of $66.3 million, beating Wall Street's $62.3 million estimate and marking a 10% year-over-year increase.

Non-GAAP gross margin improved to 59%, and the net loss narrowed to $12.6 million from $29.3 million a year earlier. The company also achieved its first-ever quarter of positive free cash flow and recorded $1.2 million in adjusted EBITDA profit.

Planet highlighted strong recurring revenue (97% of annual contract value) and announced multiple high-profile contracts, including an eight-figure deal with a European defense client and new partnerships with California’s Air Resource Board and the German government.

Looking ahead, Planet expects second-quarter revenue of $65–$67 million and raised its full-year guidance to $265–$280 million.

Although below the $328.8 million consensus estimate, the forecast reflects continued growth momentum as the company expands its AI-powered analytics and satellite services. CEO Will Marshall cited strong demand for global insights and AI solutions as key drivers of growth.

What Else: Wedbush’s Dan Ives maintained an Outperform rating and increased the price target from $5 to $7. Additionally, Needham’s Ryan Koontz reiterated a Buy rating for the company, keeping the price target at $8.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, PL has a 52-week high of $6.71 and a 52-week low of $1.73.

