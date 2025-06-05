June 5, 2025 9:47 AM 2 min read

Solana Around $150: Can It Outperform ETH, XRP Once Again?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Solana's SOL/USD recent price action has traders eyeing it as a potential buying opportunity, but many are anticipating a further dip to secure a more favorable entry.

What Happened: Crypto trader Crypto Chase is closely monitoring Solana, aiming for a better entry after trimming his previous position in the $150s.

He's now watching for a pullback into the low $140s, ideally triggered by a Bitcoin dip to $102,000, to re-enter.

Chase noted that recent slow climbs into support zones, like the grind into $158 and $150, lacked conviction.

As a result, he's either taken partial profits or remained on the sidelines, preferring aggressive, liquidity-driven moves for confident re-entry.

His stop levels are now set in the mid-$120s, and he continues to stress the importance of risk management, patient scaling, and waiting for high-probability setups.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Market Cap24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Solana SOL/USD $152.67$80 billion-2.3% -11.5% 
Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,030.44$2.08 trillion-0.2%-3.3% 
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,618.55 $316.1 billion-0.7% -3.6% 
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Cas Abbe Cas Abbe believes Solana has not yet peaked this cycle. He sees the recent breakout and support/resistance flip as mirroring Q3 2023’s setup, right before a 5x move.

While the market cap is now higher, he still expects a 2x–3x gain, projecting a potential cycle top between $400 and $500.

Community News: Classover Holdings, a live online learning platform, has entered a $500 million convertible note agreement with Solana Growth Ventures.

The funds are intended to build a Solana-based treasury reserve, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the Solana ecosystem.

Image: Shutterstock

SOL/USD Logo
$SOLSolana
$150.68-1.73%

Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$104607.82-0.13%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$2593.10-0.61%
