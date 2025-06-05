Solana Around $150: Can It Outperform ETH, XRP Once Again?

Zinger Key Points
- Traders expect a drop to the low $140s for Solana to present a prime buying opportunity.
- A 2x–3x price surge is still anticipated in this cycle, with a target of $400–$500.
- Get the Strategy to Trade Pre-Fed Setups and Post-Fed Swings—Live With Chris Capre on Wednesday, June 11.
Solana's SOL/USD recent price action has traders eyeing it as a potential buying opportunity, but many are anticipating a further dip to secure a more favorable entry.
What Happened: Crypto trader Crypto Chase is closely monitoring Solana, aiming for a better entry after trimming his previous position in the $150s.
He's now watching for a pullback into the low $140s, ideally triggered by a Bitcoin dip to $102,000, to re-enter.
Chase noted that recent slow climbs into support zones, like the grind into $158 and $150, lacked conviction.
As a result, he's either taken partial profits or remained on the sidelines, preferring aggressive, liquidity-driven moves for confident re-entry.
His stop levels are now set in the mid-$120s, and he continues to stress the importance of risk management, patient scaling, and waiting for high-probability setups.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Market Cap
|24-Hour Trend
|7-Day Trend
|Solana SOL/USD
|$152.67
|$80 billion
|-2.3%
|-11.5%
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$105,030.44
|$2.08 trillion
|-0.2%
|-3.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,618.55
|$316.1 billion
|-0.7%
|-3.6%
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Cas Abbe Cas Abbe believes Solana has not yet peaked this cycle. He sees the recent breakout and support/resistance flip as mirroring Q3 2023’s setup, right before a 5x move.
While the market cap is now higher, he still expects a 2x–3x gain, projecting a potential cycle top between $400 and $500.
Community News: Classover Holdings, a live online learning platform, has entered a $500 million convertible note agreement with Solana Growth Ventures.
The funds are intended to build a Solana-based treasury reserve, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the Solana ecosystem.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.