Solana Around $150: Can It Outperform ETH, XRP Once Again?

Solana's SOL/USD recent price action has traders eyeing it as a potential buying opportunity, but many are anticipating a further dip to secure a more favorable entry.

What Happened: Crypto trader Crypto Chase is closely monitoring Solana, aiming for a better entry after trimming his previous position in the $150s.

He's now watching for a pullback into the low $140s, ideally triggered by a Bitcoin dip to $102,000, to re-enter.

Chase noted that recent slow climbs into support zones, like the grind into $158 and $150, lacked conviction.

As a result, he's either taken partial profits or remained on the sidelines, preferring aggressive, liquidity-driven moves for confident re-entry.

His stop levels are now set in the mid-$120s, and he continues to stress the importance of risk management, patient scaling, and waiting for high-probability setups.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Solana SOL/USD $152.67 $80 billion -2.3% -11.5% Bitcoin BTC/USD $105,030.44 $2.08 trillion -0.2% -3.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,618.55 $316.1 billion -0.7% -3.6%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Cas Abbe Cas Abbe believes Solana has not yet peaked this cycle. He sees the recent breakout and support/resistance flip as mirroring Q3 2023’s setup, right before a 5x move.

While the market cap is now higher, he still expects a 2x–3x gain, projecting a potential cycle top between $400 and $500.

Community News: Classover Holdings, a live online learning platform, has entered a $500 million convertible note agreement with Solana Growth Ventures.

The funds are intended to build a Solana-based treasury reserve, reflecting growing institutional confidence in the Solana ecosystem.

