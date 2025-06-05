CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Pulls Back From All-Time High: What's Going On?

CoreWeave Inc CRWV shares are trading sharply lower Thursday despite a lack of company-specific news. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: This week’s surge in CoreWeave shares was fueled by a major infrastructure deal announced Monday with Applied Digital Corp. The companies signed two 15-year lease agreements granting CoreWeave access to 250 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity at a North Dakota data center.

The agreement includes an option to expand by an additional 150 MW, potentially reaching 400 MW. Applied Digital expects approximately $7 billion in revenue from the deal.

Investor excitement around the partnership, combined with rising demand for AI computing and Nvidia Corp’s recent strong earnings, as Nvidia is a key CoreWeave supplier, helped drive recent gains. However, Thursday’s pullback appears to be driven by profit-taking amid the stock’s recent, strong run.

Despite Thursday’s dip, CoreWeave remains at the center of the AI infrastructure boom, and investor sentiment in the sector remains strong as demand for high-performance computing continues to surge.

Price Action: CRWV is down 9.2% to $148.10 on Thursday, pulling back after a meteoric rise that saw the AI infrastructure company soar over 180% in the past month. Despite the sharp decline, the stock remains up roughly 32% over the past week and has hit multiple all-time highs this week.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, CRWV has a 52-week high of $166.63 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

