June 5, 2025 10:32 AM 2 min read

Robinhood Stock Is Rising Thursday: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are moving higher Thursday after the company provided an update on operating metrics for May in connection with a conference presentation.

What To Know: Robinhood’s chief brokerage officer Steve Quirk will present at the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Trading Conference on Thursday. Ahead of the event, Robinhood provided a series of updates on its May operating data.

Robinhood said total platform assets jumped to an all-time high of more than $250 billion last month. The company noted that net deposits moderated to approximately $3.5 billion after customer promotions came to a close in April, while year-to-date net deposits were up 40% year-over-year to approximately $28 billion.

Robinhood also said trading volumes climbed in May with equity notional trading volumes up 10% from April, options contracts up more than 5% to an all-time high and crypto trading volumes up more than 30% on a month-over-month basis.

Margin balances jumped to an all-time high of approximately $9 billion at the end of the month and cash sweep balances increased to an all-time-high of more than $30 billion as of the end of May.

Robinhood noted that it plans to release complete operating data for May in the coming weeks.

The S&P 500 Index’s quarterly rebalancing is expected to be announced on Friday. BofA said this week that Robinhood is a “prime candidate” to be added to the index this quarter, per Bloomberg. When a company is added to the S&P 500, it often sparks buying from funds, which could act as a catalyst for the stock.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 2.78% at $74.28 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock has now climbed more than 93% since the start of the year.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: NRSPro/Shutterstock.

HOOD Logo
HOODRobinhood Markets Inc
$74.282.78%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
98.38
Growth
96.14
Quality
Not Available
Value
14.18
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved