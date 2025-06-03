What's Going On With Mullen Automotive Stock Tuesday?

Mullen Automotive Inc. MULN stock is trending Tuesday. The electric vehicle manufacturer announced plans to relaunch its Mullen FIVE RS EV Crossover, with sales set to begin in Germany in December 2025.

What To Know: Mullen said it successfully completed 800-volt battery performance testing at TUV SUD’s Munich facility and is now advancing to on-road testing for final validation. The company plans to begin sales of the FIVE RS in Germany by year-end and expand into other European Union countries, the UAE and South Africa in 2026.

Mullen highlighted the vehicle’s performance specs, including a 200 mph top speed and acceleration from 0-60 mph in under two seconds.

The company also announced a partnership with German engineering and manufacturing firm Faissner Petermeier Fahrzeugtechnik AG, which brings experience from past collaborations with major automakers including BMW, Piech Automotive and Gumpert.

“Working with a world-renowned engineering and production partner like FPF will allow Mullen to deliver the FIVE RS at the highest quality,” said Calin Popa, president of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen plans to establish a track record of international success before bringing the FIVE RS to U.S. markets.

“We are excited to bring the FIVE RS to market, with our partner FPF, starting with Germany later this year. It has always been a focus and passion of mine to bring an ultra-high-performance EV to market,” said David Michery, chairman and CEO of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen is trending across stock-focused social media platforms and retail forums Tuesday, reflecting elevated search interest despite muted price movement. Mullen has a relatively low float and market cap, which can drive volatility when interest spikes.

MULN Price Action: Mullen shares were up 0.90% at $5.63 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro. The stock continues to trade below its 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages following a reverse stock split that took effect this week.

