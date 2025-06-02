June 2, 2025 1:20 PM 1 min read

Moderna Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Moderna, Inc. MRNA shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced its new COVID-19 vaccine secured clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for seniors and at-risk individuals.

What To Know: In a Phase 3 clinical trial, the new vaccine, mNEXSPIKE, showed a higher vaccine efficacy as well as a similar safety profile compared to the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

“The FDA approval of our third product, mNEXSPIKE, adds an important new tool to help protect people at high risk of severe disease from COVID-19,” said Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna.

“COVID-19 remains a serious public health threat, with more than 47,000 Americans dying from the virus last year alone. We appreciate the FDA’s timely review and thank the entire Moderna team for their hard work and continued commitment to public health.”

Moderna expects to have mNEXSPIKE available for eligible populations in the U.S. for the 2025-2026 respiratory virus season. The new vaccine is under review with regulators in multiple markets around the world.

MRNA Price Action: At the time of writing, Moderna stock is trading 2.73% higher at $27.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

