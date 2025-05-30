Zscaler Stock Is Gaining Friday: What's Going On?

Zscaler, Inc. ZS stock is trading higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Thursday after the market closed and raised its fiscal-year 2025 guidance.

What To Know: The company posted adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 75 cents. In addition, Zscaler, reported sales of $678.03 million, beating the consensus estimate of $666.86 million, and representing a 23% year-over-year climb.

The company ended the quarter with $3.0 billion in cash and cash equivalents, an increase of $595.9 million, compared to the same time period last year.

“We delivered outstanding Q3 results as an increasing number of customers adopt our expanding Zero Trust Exchange platform. We enable customers to realize Zero Trust Everywhere while lowering operational cost and complexity,” said Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO of Zscaler.

Zscaler announced that it appointed Kevin Rubin as CFO. Rubin is set to succeed Remo Canessa, who announced plans to retire last year.

Outlook: The company sees fourth-quarter sales of $705 million to $707 million, versus the consensus estimate of $707.61 million. For fiscal-year 2025, Gap now sees adjusted earnings per share from $3.18 to $3.19, versus the consensus estimate of $3.07.

The company previously anticipated adjusted earnings per share from $3.04 to $3.09. Gap now expects sales of $2.66 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. It previously saw sales from $2.64 billion to $2.65 billion.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts announced price target adjustments.

JMP Securities analyst Trevor Walsh maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $240 to $310.

maintained a Market Outperform rating and raised the price target from $240 to $310. Keybanc analyst Eric Heath maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $310.

maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $290 to $310. UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $315.

maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $260 to $315. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $210 to $260.

ZS Price Action: At the time of publication, Zscaler stock is trading 8.53% higher at $272.63, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: via Shutterstock