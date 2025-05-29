Shares of SharpLink Gaming Inc SBET surged 51.8% to $44.28 during Thursday’s session, adding to a staggering 569% gain for the week after the company announced a $425 million private placement to adopt Ethereum as its primary treasury reserve asset.

What To Know: The Minneapolis-based sports betting and iGaming firm will issue approximately 69 million shares at $6.15 each to a group of prominent crypto investors, including Consensys, Pantera Capital and Galaxy Digital. Consensys CEO and Ethereum co-founder Joseph Lubin will also join SharpLink's board as chairman, signaling deep blockchain alignment.

Proceeds from the deal, expected to close by May 29, will be used to purchase ETH and fund general corporate needs. The move marks one of the largest treasury commitments to Ethereum by a publicly traded U.S. company.

"This is a significant milestone in SharpLink's journey," said CEO Rob Phythian.

Lubin added that the partnership brings a "landmark opportunity" for Ethereum adoption in public markets, enhancing both financial strategy and innovation.

Image: Shutterstock