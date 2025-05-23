What's Going On With IonQ Stock Today?

IonQ, Inc. IONQ has formed a strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information, or KISTI, to advance South Korea’s quantum technology goals.

The two parties signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly promote research, education, and the integration of quantum computing with KISTI’s existing high-performance computing systems.

This collaboration enhances IonQ’s growing presence in South Korea and strengthens its relationships with key public research institutions.

Also Read: Quantum Vs AI: Nvidia’s Next Big Bet Could Supercharge These 2 ETFs

The agreement supports South Korea’s national quantum development strategy, which aims to position the country as a global leader in the field by 2035.

IonQ and KISTI will concentrate their efforts on four main areas: access to quantum and classical computing infrastructure, shared educational initiatives, talent development programs, and joint efforts to broaden commercial applications of quantum technology.

The collaboration aims to make quantum computing tools more widely available to Korean academia and industry.

As part of the agreement, the partners will explore hybrid computing systems that combine quantum and classical architectures.

They will also focus on nurturing local talent through internships, workshops, and training events such as hackathons and executive seminars.

Niccolo de Masi, CEO of IonQ, emphasized that the partnership aligns public and private sector innovation efforts to realize real-world applications of quantum computing.

Dr. Sik Lee, president of KISTI, highlighted the importance of accessible quantum infrastructure and called the collaboration a pivotal step in supporting South Korea’s tech ecosystem.

This initiative builds on IonQ’s previous partnerships in South Korea, which include agreements with SK Telecom, Busan Metropolitan City, Seoul National University, and Sungkyunkwan University.

The company continues to expand globally while supporting local educational and research ecosystems.

According to Benzinga Pro, IONQ stock has gained over 438% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Spear Alpha ETF SPRX and Tidal Trust II YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF ULTY.

Price Action: IONQ shares are trading lower by 2.3% to $44.80 at last check Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock