Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the new filing on Wednesday.

Siyata Mobile Inc SYTA shares are pulling back on Wednesday, down 36.7% to $5.19. The decline follows a dramatic 85% surge on Tuesday, despite a lack of specific company news.

What To Know: Tuesday’s trading volume for Siyata Mobile was exceptionally high at 125 million, far exceeding its 100-day average of 5.24 million. The recent volatility comes on the heels of a Form 6-K filing by the foreign private issuer last week.

The filing detailed Siyata Mobile’s first-quarter 2025 financial results, which included a net loss of approximately $3.79 million for the period, compared to a net loss of $2.79 million for the same period in 2024. The company’s accumulated deficit also reached $119,810,239 as of March 31.

The financial report further highlighted Siyata Mobile’s dependence on channel partners for revenue, with 57% of its first-quarter 2025 revenue originating from a single customer. The company also acknowledged material weaknesses in internal controls over financial reporting in recent years, though some remediation efforts have been initiated.

Siyata Mobile on Wednesday disclosed in a prospectus filing that investor Hudson Global Ventures may sell up to 11 million shares in an offering, which may be contributing to Wednesday’s pullback.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Siyata Mobile has a 52-week high of $885.58 and a 52-week low of $0.93.

