CrowdStrike Announces Integration In Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD on Monday announced its integration in the Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory validated design architecture.

What Happened: Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike on Monday announced that enterprises can now deploy CrowdStrike in Nvidia Enterprise AI Factory deployments to secure AI infrastructure, AI systems and AI models.

The company said the new integration helps those aiming to bring AI into production at scale, offering full-stack infrastructure to build, deploy and operate AI applications, agentic AI and physical AI workflows with speed and control.

“CrowdStrike pioneered AI-native cybersecurity, and today we’re securing the standardized architecture that’s transforming how organizations innovate in the AI era,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer at CrowdStrike.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, they face risks including data poisoning, model tampering and potential exposure of sensitive data. CrowdStrike is using AI to secure AI through a continuous feedback loop that trains CrowdStrike AI to learn and adapt in real time, offering protection against known and emerging threats.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 1.24% at $444.69 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

CrowdStrike shares are trading near 52-week highs of $455.59. The stock has a 52-week low of $200.81 that it reached in August 2024 following a major IT outage in July.

