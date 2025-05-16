Adobe Shares Climb As Short Interest Drops And Technicals Improve: What's Going On?

Adobe Inc. ADBE shares are up this week, trading higher Friday driven by improving technical signals and a noticeable decline in short interest.

What To Know: The stock just moved above its 50-day moving average. Market participants on CNBC noted the technical breakout, with some analysts suggesting the stock may have more upside despite recent volatility in the chart.

Supporting the move, Adobe’s short interest has fallen by over 18% since its last report, with short positions now accounting for just 2.21% of its public float. This drop in short bets indicates a shift in market sentiment, as fewer traders are positioning against the stock. Compared to its industry peers, Adobe's short interest is relatively low, its peer group averages 3.05% of float held short, potentially suggesting less bearish positioning overall.

Overall, Adobe's gains this week appear tied to improving market sentiment, a decline in short pressure and renewed attention from technical traders. Investors are watching to see whether the stock can maintain its upward momentum after reclaiming a key technical level.

ADBE Price Action: Adobe shares were up 2.71% at $415.67 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

