Why Is Top Win Stock Soaring On Friday?

Top Win International Limited TOPW announced Friday it will enter the digital asset market through a strategic partnership with Sora Ventures. The Hong Kong-based company also plans to rebrand as “AsiaStrategy,” pending shareholder and regulatory approval.

With Asia emerging as a hub for Web3 innovation, TopWin aims to capitalize on the region’s momentum by adopting a Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy, leveraging Sora Ventures’ expertise, Globe Newswire reports.

While continuing its luxury watch business, TopWin will expand into crypto investments and hold Bitcoin as an inflation hedge and long-term asset on its balance sheet. The company seeks to replicate the success of MicroStrategy-style treasury models in Asia.

Sora Ventures, founded by Jason Fang, has backed over 30 crypto firms and recently launched a $150 million fund to build Bitcoin treasuries for public companies. Fang will join TopWin’s board and serve as co-CEO alongside Tony Ngai.

The rebranding to AsiaStrategy reflects TopWin’s push to become a key player in the decentralized economy, as Asia’s evolving regulatory landscape and tech-savvy population drive digital finance adoption.

Price Action: TOPW shares are trading higher by 24.3% at $9.32 at the last check on Friday.

Image via Shutterstock