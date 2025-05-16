WeRide Launches Robotaxi Trial Operations In Abu Dhabi

WeRide Inc. WRD shares are trading higher premarket on Friday after the company disclosed the commencement of fully driverless Robotaxi trial operations in Abu Dhabi – the first such deployment in the Middle East.

Beginning this quarter, a fleet of WeRide’s autonomous taxis will be tested on public roads without a safety driver, representing a significant step forward in the development of intelligent transportation in Abu Dhabi.

As part of this expansion, WeRide will also extend its Robotaxi service area to two high-traffic islands in Abu Dhabi: Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island.

These new service zones add to WeRide’s existing Robotaxi network, which has been safely operating on Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and routes to Zayed International Airport since 2021.

Commercial driverless rides and more service areas in Abu Dhabi will progressively launch from summer 2025, pending regulatory approval.

Notably, WeRide is accelerating global expansion, prioritizing the UAE for autonomous driving growth. The company holds the record for the UAE’s first nationwide self-driving license (July 2023).

Earlier this month, WeRide and Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER announced an expanded partnership to add 15 cities to their autonomous vehicle expansion plans over five years.

On May 14, 2025, the company also announced the establishment of China’s first 24-hour autonomous ride-hailing network with the introduction of eight autonomous robotaxi pilot operation routes in central Guangzhou.

Price Action: WRD shares are up 4.34% to $9.14 premarket at the last check on Friday.

Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock