Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Stock Gains On Recent Q1 Earnings Beat, Dividend Hike

Sherwin-Williams Co SHW shares are trading higher by 7.5% to $357.11 since reporting first-quarter results on April 29. The company’s earnings beat has been a key catalyst for the stock amid strong margin performance.

What To Know: The company posted first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.25, beating estimates of $2.16, despite a 1.1% year-over-year dip in revenue to $5.31 billion. Sales in the Paint Stores Group grew 1.2%, offsetting softness in the Consumer Brands and Performance Coatings divisions.

CEO Heidi Petz emphasized cost control and margin expansion as key drivers behind the results and reaffirmed full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $11.65 to $12.05.

Analysts have responded positively. On April 30, Wells Fargo upgraded Sherwin-Williams from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $350 to $420.

RBC Capital Markets followed on May 1, maintaining an Outperform rating and increasing its price target from $410 to $420. Both analysts see a 17.6% potential upside from current levels.

The company continues to return capital aggressively, repurchasing $351.7 million in shares and raising its dividend by 10.5% in the first quarter. Sherwin-Williams projects full-year revenue growth in the low-single-digit range, expecting ongoing demand softness in several markets.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, SHW has a 52-week high of $400.42 and a 52-week low of $282.09.

