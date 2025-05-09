May 9, 2025 11:03 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Newsmax Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Newsmax, Inc. NMAX saw its shares rise on Friday after the conservative news organization inked a multi-year deal to launch its cable channel on Hulu + Live TV.

The addition marks a pivotal milestone for the network, as Newsmax now holds carriage agreements with every leading pay-TV operator in the country.

Newsmax expects the rollout to expand its reach to roughly 60 million U.S. households beginning in July.

Also Read: As MAGA, YALL ETFs Gain Traction, Trump Media Unveils ‘Values-Based’ Investment Accounts

The platform expansion is expected to amplify its influence among conservative audiences, particularly those increasingly turning to streaming platforms for news content.

The network began trading publicly on March 31, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange at a 40% premium to its $10 IPO price.

In a striking start, its shares soared by over 2,200% within just two days. Despite a recent dip of more than 32% over the past month, investor enthusiasm around the brand’s growth story remains evident.

Newsmax stated that it will notify shareholders, viewers, and the public once the Hulu + Live TV channel goes live later this summer.

Price Action: NMAX shares are trading higher by 2.1% to $24.09 at last check Friday. 

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

NMAX Logo
NMAXNewsmax Inc
$24.062.09%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
12.28
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsMarketsMoversGeneralAI GeneratedBriefswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved