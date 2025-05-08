Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the popular cryptocurrency originally created as a parody of Bitcoin in 2013, is trading higher by 11% Thursday afternoon, reaching the $0.191 level.

What To Know: Designed as a lighthearted alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin features the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme as its logo and has developed a cult following driven by online communities, celebrity endorsements and social media momentum.

Thursday’s rally comes as global risk sentiment improves following the Trump administration's trade deal with the U.K., the first major trade agreement to be announced, lowering tariffs between the two countries.

The deal has lifted investor confidence, sending U.S. stocks sharply higher and igniting demand for risk assets like cryptocurrencies.

Major indexes including the S&P 500 and Russell 2000 posted strong gains, while Bitcoin and Ethereum also surged, climbing 5% and 13%, respectively.

Broader crypto market optimism is being fueled by easing economic uncertainty and a risk-on environment, especially after President Donald Trump hinted at "the biggest tax cuts in history."

As investors on Thursday rotated out of safe havens like gold and into speculative assets, Dogecoin's move likely reflects renewed enthusiasm across digital asset markets.

