April 29, 2025 10:06 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum Flat, Dogecoin Dips Amid Trade Deal Hopes: Analyst Says BTC Price 'Holding Strong' And Setup Clean For Push To $98,300

Follow

Leading cryptocurrencies were muffled on Tuesday, but stocks rallied on indications that the United States was nearing a deal with a key trading partner.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD-0.77%$94,494.12
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+0.03%$1,803.83
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          -2.30%$0.1758

What Happened: Bitcoin continued to face resistance around $95,500 as trading volume dipped nearly 15% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum wobbled in the early $1,800 territory, with volumes down 9.63%

More than $180 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $120 million. 

That said, over $630 million in Bitcoin short positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rose to $98,000.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest dropped 2.27% in the last 24 hours, while more than 57% of Binance traders took short positions on the asset.

The market sentiment remained in "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET)
Solayer (LAYER)+9.31%$3.21
Monero (XMR)+4.63%$272.48
Bonk (BONK)+1.29%$0.6561

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.96 trillion, following a drop of 0.74% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks moved further north on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 300.03 points, or 0.75%, to end at 40,527.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.58% to finish at 5,560.83. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%, ending at 17,461.32.

Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Start Your Crypto Journey Today and Get $500 in Rewards
Exclusively for new Crypto.com App users, unlock up to $500 worth of rewards in the most popular tokens when you start trading.

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that the U.S. has reached a definite trade deal with an unnamed country. This comes a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at a potential deal with India

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN got a hiccup ahead of its first-quarter earnings after the White House deemed "hostile" the e-commerce giant's move to show tariffs on products. That said, the stock recovered nearly all of its initial sell-off at market close.

See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Greg Miller was confident Bitcoin would break out from the ascending triangle pattern.

"Price is holding strong, and the setup is clean—$98,300 might be coming sooner than we think," Miller predicted. 

Chartist and trader Ali Martinez also anticipated a new bull rally for Bitcoin, citing the golden cross between the MVRV Ratio and its 365-day SMA.

MVRV, a shorthand for Market Value to Realized Value, is a ratio used to assess the value of a cryptocurrency by comparing its current market value to its realized value.

Photo: Igor Faun/Shutterstock

Read Next:    

Loading...
Loading...
BTC Logo
BTCGrayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust (BTC) Common units of fractional undivided beneficial interest
$41.63-0.86%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$94550.790.30%
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.1747-0.02%
ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum
$1795.77-0.15%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$186.41-0.69%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMarketsMoversTrading IdeasBitcoindogecoinEthereum
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved