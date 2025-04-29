Bitcoin, Ethereum Flat, Dogecoin Dips Amid Trade Deal Hopes: Analyst Says BTC Price 'Holding Strong' And Setup Clean For Push To $98,300

Leading cryptocurrencies were muffled on Tuesday, but stocks rallied on indications that the United States was nearing a deal with a key trading partner.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD -0.77% $94,494.12 Ethereum ETH/USD

+0.03% $1,803.83 Dogecoin DOGE/USD -2.30% $0.1758

What Happened: Bitcoin continued to face resistance around $95,500 as trading volume dipped nearly 15% in the last 24 hours. Ethereum wobbled in the early $1,800 territory, with volumes down 9.63%

More than $180 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with long liquidations accounting for $120 million.

That said, over $630 million in Bitcoin short positions risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rose to $98,000.

Bitcoin’s Open Interest dropped 2.27% in the last 24 hours, while more than 57% of Binance traders took short positions on the asset.

The market sentiment remained in "Greed," according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:45 p.m. ET) Solayer (LAYER) +9.31% $3.21 Monero (XMR) +4.63% $272.48 Bonk (BONK) +1.29% $0.6561

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.96 trillion, following a drop of 0.74% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks moved further north on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lifted 300.03 points, or 0.75%, to end at 40,527.62. The S&P 500 gained 0.58% to finish at 5,560.83. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite added 0.55%, ending at 17,461.32.

On Tuesday, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick indicated that the U.S. has reached a definite trade deal with an unnamed country. This comes a day after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at a potential deal with India

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN got a hiccup ahead of its first-quarter earnings after the White House deemed "hostile" the e-commerce giant's move to show tariffs on products. That said, the stock recovered nearly all of its initial sell-off at market close.

Analyst Notes: Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst Greg Miller was confident Bitcoin would break out from the ascending triangle pattern.

"Price is holding strong, and the setup is clean—$98,300 might be coming sooner than we think," Miller predicted.

Chartist and trader Ali Martinez also anticipated a new bull rally for Bitcoin, citing the golden cross between the MVRV Ratio and its 365-day SMA.

MVRV, a shorthand for Market Value to Realized Value, is a ratio used to assess the value of a cryptocurrency by comparing its current market value to its realized value.

