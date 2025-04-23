April 23, 2025 6:09 PM 2 min read

What's Going On With D-Wave Quantum Stock Today?

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS shares are trading higher on Wednesday following the completion of its Advantage2 quantum computer's physical assembly at Davidson Technologies headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.

This development marks a critical phase in D-Wave's collaboration with Davidson and advances Alabama's position as a key player in the U.S. quantum infrastructure ecosystem.

With physical assembly wrapped up, the system is now undergoing calibration and performance testing to prepare it for secure operational deployment.

Once live, the Advantage2 will become Alabama's first on-premises annealing quantum system, focused on real-world optimization problems in national security and defense applications.

The installation will be formally unveiled at a private ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, with state and federal leaders in attendance alongside executives from both companies.

Dr. Alan Baratz, CEO of D-Wave, emphasized the importance of the system for defense-focused quantum innovation, stating the machine will support the creation of applied quantum solutions in secure environments.

“The installation of an Advantage2 system will enable Davidson to explore and develop real-world quantum applications — particularly in optimization — for some of the U.S. government’s most complex problems and then deploy those applications in a secure environment,” Baratz said.

Dale Moore, president and CEO of Davidson, called the installation a "step-change" in deploying quantum tools for precision defense tasks, underlining the significance of having such technologies onsite to drive mission outcomes.

This milestone is part of a long-term agreement between the two firms, with Davidson investing in research and hybrid quantum-classical approaches for defense-relevant use cases such as space system oversight, autonomous coordination, and logistics optimization.

Tommy Battle, mayor of Huntsville, praised the project for cementing the city's place in the national innovation landscape and broadening its role in advanced tech development for both government and private sectors.

The Advantage2 will complete final testing in the coming weeks, after which it will be operationalized under national security protocols with collaborative initiatives across the defense sector already in planning.

QBTS Price Action: D-Wave Quantum shares are trading higher by 13.60% to $7.10 at publication on Wednesday.

