April 9, 2025 5:08 PM 1 min read

Oil, Gas Stocks Jump After Trump Pauses Tariffs For U.S. Allies, Isolates China

Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

Oil and gas stocks such as APA Corporation APA, BP PLC BP and Exxon Mobil Inc. XOM are trading higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures.

What To Know: The move triggered a broad rally across energy names, driven by expectations that easing trade tensions would boost global demand and reduce export-related risks for U.S. producers. Several oil companies that have significant exposure to global oil markets have been under pressure due to fears of disrupted supply chains and reduced overseas demand. Trump’s decision to isolate China while granting tariff relief to U.S. allies shifted sentiment sharply.

The tariff pause was seen as a positive for crude demand outlook, as reduced trade friction could support broader economic activity. Energy stocks, which had lagged the broader market in recent weeks, responded to the shift in policy with a surge in buying volume, reversing recent weakness.

The focus now turns to how China will respond to the sharp 125% hike on its exports and whether energy markets will see any retaliatory impact. For now, the policy pivot has restored confidence across the oil and gas space.

Price Action: APA Corporation shares closed Wednesday up 19.10% to $16.71, Exxon Mobil shares rose 4.99% to $105.80 and BP advanced 6.81% to $27.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock.

APA Logo
APAAPA Corp
$16.7219.2%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
10.30
Growth
77.31
Quality
-
Value
95.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BP Logo
BPBP PLC
$28.037.35%
XOM Logo
XOMExxon Mobil Corp
$106.205.39%
Got Questions? Ask
Which energy stocks will benefit from tariff pause?
How will global demand shift after tariff relief?
Which oil companies are best positioned now?
Could U.S. producers capitalize on reduced risks?
What impact will China's response have on oil prices?
Are there ETFs for energy sector growth?
How will tariffs impact export markets for energy?
Is there potential in small-cap energy firms now?
Which oil and gas stocks are undervalued currently?
How might energy market confidence affect investments?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsCommoditiesMoversAI GeneratedgasOiloil and gastariffsTrumps tariffswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved