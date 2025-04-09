Oil, Gas Stocks Jump After Trump Pauses Tariffs For U.S. Allies, Isolates China

Oil and gas stocks such as APA Corporation APA, BP PLC BP and Exxon Mobil Inc. XOM are trading higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures.

What To Know: The move triggered a broad rally across energy names, driven by expectations that easing trade tensions would boost global demand and reduce export-related risks for U.S. producers. Several oil companies that have significant exposure to global oil markets have been under pressure due to fears of disrupted supply chains and reduced overseas demand. Trump’s decision to isolate China while granting tariff relief to U.S. allies shifted sentiment sharply.

The tariff pause was seen as a positive for crude demand outlook, as reduced trade friction could support broader economic activity. Energy stocks, which had lagged the broader market in recent weeks, responded to the shift in policy with a surge in buying volume, reversing recent weakness.

The focus now turns to how China will respond to the sharp 125% hike on its exports and whether energy markets will see any retaliatory impact. For now, the policy pivot has restored confidence across the oil and gas space.

Price Action: APA Corporation shares closed Wednesday up 19.10% to $16.71, Exxon Mobil shares rose 4.99% to $105.80 and BP advanced 6.81% to $27.90, according to Benzinga Pro.

