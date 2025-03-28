What's Going On With SEALSQ Stock Today?

SEALSQ Corp LAES shares are trading lower on Friday, reflecting broader challenges in the tech sector following higher-than-expected inflation data and recent tariff announcements.

Amid these macroeconomic headwinds, SEALSQ announced today a strategic collaboration with IC’ALPS, a leading ASIC design house specializing in automotive safety and functional safety for ISO 26262 compliance.

The partnership is centered on creating post-quantum-secure Application-Specific Integrated Circuits for the automotive industry, a sector increasingly reliant on semiconductor technology.

Modern vehicles often contain over 1,400 semiconductor components, making safety and security crucial.

As vehicles become more autonomous and connected, ensuring functional safety through ASICs is vital.

SEALSQ’s post-quantum secure technology will be integrated into IC’ALPS’ designs, providing robust cryptographic resistance to emerging quantum-era threats.

The collaboration aims to improve automotive safety by delivering ASICs that meet high Automotive Safety Integrity Levels and offer miniaturization, improved performance, and enhanced electromagnetic immunity.

These ASICs will support critical applications in autonomous driving systems, reducing system complexity and ensuring low-latency performance.

As vehicles evolve, the demand for secure, reliable, and efficient semiconductor solutions grows.

Through this partnership, SEALSQ and IC’ALPS are positioning themselves to play a pivotal role in the development of safer, more resilient vehicles, empowering the future of electric, connected, and autonomous mobility with post-quantum security and functional safety mechanisms.

Price Action: LAES shares are trading lower by 8.77% to $2.60 at last check Friday.

