Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise As White House Official Hints At Gold-Powered BTC Purchases: Analyst Says Watch Out For These Key BTC Levels

Leading cryptocurrencies gained Sunday amid hints the U.S. government would use gold reserves to fund Bitcoin purchases.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Bitcoin BTC/USD +2.66% $86,262.05 Ethereum ETH/USD

+1.41% $2,013.81 Dogecoin DOGE/USD +3.73% $0.1739

What Happened: The apex cryptocurrency rose to an intraday high of $86,632.21 in the overnight hours, while Ethereum wiggled in the $2,000 region for most of the day.

The spike comes after Bo Hines, the executive director of the President's Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, suggested in an interview that the U.S. could capitalize on the gains from its gold holdings to purchase more Bitcoin.

The two blue-chip currencies have demonstrated divergent trajectories in March. While Bitcoin has gained 1.94% since the month began, its younger sibling has plunged over 10%.

Additionally, Bitcoin's market dominance has remained at 60%, while Ethereum's share has shrunk from 9.4% to 8.6%.

The spike resulted in the liquidation of $143 million from the cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours, with short liquidations accounting for $91 million.

Bitcoin's Open Interest surged 5.43% in the last 24 hours. Interestingly, the majority of futures traders were positioned short as of this writing, according to the Long/Short ratio, suggesting that a pullback might be in the works.

The market sentiment remained in the "Fear" region, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index.

Top Gainers (24-Hours)

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET) Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) +24.45% $0.5551 Bonk (BONK) +11.34% $0.00001353 Four (FORM) +9.12% $1.96

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $2.81 trillion, following an increase of 1.95% over the previous day.

Stock futures edged higher in Sunday overnight trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures rose 190 points, or 0.45%, as of 8:39 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 gained 0.62%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures added 0.78%.

The rally followed a positive week for stocks, with the Dow and the S&P 500 gaining 0.77% and 0.079%, respectively, amid anxiety over a potential economic slowdown triggered by President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

The rally followed a winning week for stocks, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 11.31 points, or 0.03%, to close at 41,953.32. The S&P 500 fell 0.22% lower at 5,675.29. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33%, ending at 17,691.63.

Analyst Notes: Influential cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez pointed out areas of interest on Bitcoin's price chart.

"Support from $82,590 to $85,150, where 1.16 million investors bought 625,000 BTC," Martinez highlighted.

He also drew attention to the key resistance level between $95,400 and $97,970, where 1.77 million investors bought 1.44 million BTC.

Key levels to watch for #Bitcoin:



– Support from $82,590 to $85,150, where 1.16 million investors bought 625,000 #BTC.

– Resistance from $95,400 to $97,970, where 1.77 million investors bought 1.44 million $BTC. pic.twitter.com/CPPgKuDfOm — Ali (@ali_charts) March 23, 2025

Another well-known trader, Crypto Feras, stated that Ethereum must retake $2150 as support; otherwise, the recent spike would be considered a bearish retest.

"A successful reclaim can ultra send it towards $2.8 and $4k as well, but it needs to happen first. Otherwise, $1539 is next," the trader predicted.

#Etherum $ETH needs to reclaim 2150$ area as a support again, otherwise we are just heading towards another bearish retest.



a successful reclaim can ultra send it towards 2.8 & 4k as well. but it needs to happen first, otherwise 1539$ is next$ethusd #ethusdt #Altcoins pic.twitter.com/9VAyYw9WAN — Crypto Feras  (@CryptoFeras) March 24, 2025

