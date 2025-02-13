CrowdStrike Stock Is Hitting New Highs Thursday: What's Going On?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares are hitting new all-time highs on Thursday. The cybersecurity company announced the availability of its Charlotte AI.

What Happened: CrowdStrike announced a breakthrough in agentic AI-driven security with the release of Charlotte AI Detection Triage. Charlotte AI operates with customer-defined bounded autonomy and triages security detections with over 98% accuracy.

CrowdStrike said Charlotte AI eliminates more than 40 hours of manual work per week on average. It’s trained on millions of real-world triage decisions and combines the power of AI with the precision of human expertise. When coupled with the company’s Falcon platform, Charlotte AI delivers a closed-loop feedback process of constantly improving security outcomes.

“Charlotte AI Detection Triage represents the next leap forward in agentic AI innovation, uniting the power of AI and the precision of human expertise to define tomorrow’s SOC,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer of CrowdStrike.

“As attacks grow more sophisticated and faster, security teams need AI-driven solutions that deliver measurable operational impact. Charlotte AI enables defenders to move faster with greater accuracy — while ensuring SOC teams maintain full control.”

CrowdStrike is scheduled to report fourth-quarter financial results after the market close on March 4. Analysts expect the cybersecurity company to report earnings of 85 cents per share and revenue of $1.03 billion, according to estimates from Benzinga Pro.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 0.54% at $436.97 at the time of publication Thursday, per Benzinga Pro.

