Former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been held in contempt of court for repeatedly spreading false claims about Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, defying a court order after they won a $148 million defamation lawsuit against him.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell expressed her frustration in a Washington courtroom, stating she had hoped the overwhelming evidence disproving Giuliani’s accusations would have convinced him to cease spreading lies, reports Politico.

Freeman and Moss had urged Howell to take action after Giuliani revived the same fraudulent claims about them on his podcast in November.

Howell’s ruling requires Giuliani to sign a declaration within 10 days, swearing that he has reviewed the evidence and testimony refuting his claims, and acknowledging that no review has contradicted this evidence. Failure to comply will result in a $200 daily fine.

Meanwhile, Giuliani had filed a motion expressing concerns over his health and safety due to death threats, reports The Guardian.

“I had hoped the Court would understand and accommodate my needs. However, it appears I was mistaken,” The Guardian adds, quoting him in a filing.

This is the second time in a week that Giuliani has been held in contempt. Earlier, Manhattan-based Judge Lewis Liman also found Giuliani in contempt for failing to cooperate in efforts to collect the defamation judgment.

Giuliani’s legal troubles stem from his role in promoting baseless claims of election fraud after the 2020 election, including accusations against Freeman and Moss.

These claims were debunked through investigations and sworn testimony, but they led to threats against the women, forcing them into hiding.

Giuliani is also facing criminal charges in Georgia and Arizona related to his actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election, and he was permanently disbarred in New York and Washington, D.C.

