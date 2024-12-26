GameStop Shares Are On The Rise Today: What's Going On?

GameStop Corp. GME shares are trading higher Thursday following a social media post by Keith Gill, known as “Roaring Kitty,” a prominent figure in the 2021 GameStop short squeeze.

What To Know: On Dec. 25, Gill shared an image of a wrapped gift on X, formerly Twitter. The post sparked speculation among retail traders, driving increased interest in GameStop shares during overnight trading. Shares rose 7.68% in after-hours trading on Robinhood, reaching $33.50 at one point.

Cryptocurrencies tied to Gill's online persona also reacted. The meme coin GmeStop (GME) rose 5%, with its market capitalization reaching $31.26 million, while Kitty Inu (KITTY) surged by 17.96%.

The movement in GameStop's stock could reflect continued volatility driven by retail trader enthusiasm rather than changes in the company's fundamentals.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares were up 5.43% at $32.82 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

