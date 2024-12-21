Car Rams Into Christmas Market in Germany, Killing Five and Injuring More Than 200

A car-ramming attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday night has left five people dead, including a nine-year-old child, with more than 200 injured and dozens critically wounded.

The incident occurred when a car sped 1,200 feet into a crowd of shoppers in a narrow alley, NBC News reports.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the event as “terrible” and expressed concern over the condition of nearly 40 critically injured individuals.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor who has lived in Germany since 2006, was apprehended by authorities.

Initially employed as a psychiatrist at a psychiatric hospital in Bernburg, the man had been off-duty since October due to illness and vacation.

While officials have not disclosed a clear motive, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser confirmed that the suspect had “clearly Islamophobic” views.

The investigation is ongoing, with authorities focusing on understanding the attacker’s motivations, NBC News adds.

The attack has sparked renewed debate in Germany, especially ahead of the February snap elections.

The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has seen significant gains, is expected to play a key role in shaping the upcoming government.

This incident has added fuel to discussions surrounding uncontrolled immigration, with the AfD likely to use it as a platform in the elections.

A memorial service will be held in Magdeburg’s cathedral, and a memorial has been set up near St. John’s Church to honor the victims.

The Saudi government and the U.S. State Department have expressed solidarity with Germany, condemning the attack and sending condolences to the victims’ families, the report adds.

Image: Wikiemedia Commons