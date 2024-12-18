What's Going On With CrowdStrike Stock?

Zinger Key Points
- JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex raised the price target on CrowdStrike from $372 to $418 at the start of the week.
- CrowdStrike becomes the first and fastest pure play SaaS cybersecurity vendor to exceed $1 billion in total sales with SHI International.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares are trading lower Wednesday, pulling back from recent strength. Here’s a look at what you need to know.
What To Know: CrowdStrike shares got off to a strong start this week after JPMorgan analyst Brian Essex maintained an Overweight rating and lifted the price target from $372 to $418.
CrowdStrike shares rallied near the $190 level on Monday before pulling back. The stock is continuing to move lower Wednesday morning despite a milestone announcement.
CrowdStrike on Wednesday said the company is the first and fastest pure play SaaS cybersecurity vendor to exceed $1 billion in total sales with SHI International. CrowdStrike and SHI are working on transforming cybersecurity for organizations with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform.
“SHI’s expertise in delivering CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform has been pivotal in helping customers to transform their security posture with next-gen SIEM, cloud security, identity protection, and managed services,” said George Kurtz, founder and CEO of CrowdStrike.
“Surpassing the $1 billion milestone together is a testament to the strength of our partnership and SHI’s ability to deliver cybersecurity transformation and consolidation for organizations of all sizes around the globe.”
Check This Out: All Eyes On December Fed Meeting As Traders Await Interest Rate Projections
CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were down 1.06% at $372.43 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.
Photo: Shutterstock.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.