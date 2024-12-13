What's Going On With Walgreens Shares Friday?

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. WBA stock is trading higher on Friday following a report from Sky News indicating that Sycamore Partners has approached various potential lenders to fund a possible acquisition of the company.

The Details: If a potential acquisition goes through, Sycamore would acquire and take private one of the largest providers of retail pharmacy services in the United States and Britain. A source in the industry told Sky News that Sycamore is likely to sell both Boots and VillageMD.

The private-equity firm is in discussions with financial institutions like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and JP Morgan to fund the deal which is valued at approximately $10 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has previously turned down multiple acquisition bids, including one from Apollo Global Management. In 2019, the company also received a takeover bid from KKR.

WBA Price Action: At the time of publication, Walgreens Boots shares are trading 3.75% higher at $10.10, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

