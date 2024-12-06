What's Going On With AMC Entertainment Stock Friday?

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. AMC shares are moving lower on Friday after the company announced a sales agreement for up to 50 million Class A shares. Recently, AMC has been drawing an increasing amount of buzz on social media, with widespread attention across various platforms.

What To Know: AMC has entered into an agreement with Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, allowing it to sell up to 50 million Class A shares to Goldman Sachs.

The entertainment giant plans to use the net proceeds from this agreement to strengthen its balance sheet and reinvest in its core business to enhance the movie-going experience through the AMC GO Plan.

A Deeper Dive Into The AMC Go Plan: In early November, the company introduced the AMC Go Plan and outlined a commitment to invest between $1 billion and $1.5 billion over the next four to seven years to upgrade its theaters across Europe and the United States.

The plan includes enhancing sight and sound experiences, improving seating and upgrading theaters. AMC will also focus on investing in its top-performing locations such as AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Burbank 16 in Los Angeles.

“This Go Plan is AMC’s most aggressive, forward-looking theatrical investment initiative this decade, and will greatly enhance the moviegoing experience for millions of our U.S. guests. And, of course, we will manage the timing of our Go Plan investments consistent with the prudent management of our debt levels, leverage, and liquidity,” said AMC Chairman and CEO Adam Aron.

AMC Price Action: At the time of publication, AMC shares are trading 9.05% lower at $4.715, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: Photo via Shutterstock