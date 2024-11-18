What's Going On With Advanced Micro Devices Stock Monday?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares are trading higher Monday after the company and International Business Machines Corporation IBM announced plans to deploy AMD instinct MI300X accelerators on the IBM cloud.

The Details: The MI300X accelerators, expected to be released in the first half of 2025, aim to enhance performance and power efficiency for generative artificial intelligence models and high-performance computing applications used by enterprise clients.

Furthermore, this collaboration will also bring support for AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators to IBM’s Watsonx AI and data platform, as well as provide AI inferencing capabilities for Red Hat Enterprise Linux

"AMD and IBM Cloud share the same vision around bringing AI to enterprises. We're committed to bringing the power of AI to enterprise clients, helping them prioritize their outcomes and ensuring they have the power of choice when it comes to their AI deployments," said Alan Peacock, General Manager of IBM Cloud.

"Leveraging AMD's accelerators on IBM Cloud will give our enterprise clients another option to scale to meet their enterprise AI needs, while also aiming to help them optimize cost and performance."

AMD Price Action: At the time of writing, AMD shares are moving 4.06% higher at $140.38, according to data form Benzinga Pro.

