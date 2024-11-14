Gary Gensler's Departure Talk Fuels XRP, 'Meme Coin' Play Powers Litecoin As Action Shifts To Lagging Altcoins

XRP and Litecoin racked up impressive gains Thursday even as blue-chip cryptocurrencies took a breather.

What happened: Payment-focused cryptocurrency XRP emerged as the best-performing cryptocurrency in the last 24 hours, surging nearly 18%.

The coin's trading volume soared 50% to $10.54 billion, making it one of the most traded cryptocurrencies in the last 24 hours.

The rally followed SEC Chair Gary Gensler's remarks suggesting he may be ending his stint.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. EDT) XRP XRP/USD +17.94% $0.8199 Litecoin LTC/USD +8.59% $81.57

Ripple Labs has been locked in a nearly four-year-long legal battle with the SEC over the status of XRP, the coin at the center of the company's operations.

With the latest upswing, XRP's weekly gains nearly hit 50%.

See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Pitches S.H.I.B In Response To Elon Musk’s Call For New Roles Recommendations In Trump Administration

Bitcoin BTC/USD hard fork Litecoin was also among the top gainers, surging over 8% in the last 24 hours. The proof-of-work (PoW) cryptocurrency topped $84 for the first time in over five months.

The jump came in response to a rather bizarre post by Litecoin's X handle, declaring that it identifies itself as a meme coin.

While the objective may have been to humorously contrast LTC’s lackluster trajectory with that of meme currencies, it seems that the bait worked.

Due to current market conditions I now identify as a memecoin. — Litecoin (@litecoin) November 14, 2024

The uptick observed for XRP and LTC was in contrast to the corrective price action of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETH/USD on Thursday.

Year-to-date, XRP's gains improved by 33%, while LTC continued to be a laggard at 12%. In comparison, Bitcoin was up over 108%, while Solana SOL/USD and BNB BNB/USD rose 105% and 99%, respectively.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: