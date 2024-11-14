Gary Gensler Hints At Ending His Stint As SEC Chair, Defends Crypto Regulation Agenda

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler on Thursday defended his regulatory approach to crypto markets, emphasizing investor protection and compliance, as he hinted at an end of his stint as the agency’s chair.

What Happened: In his remarks at the Practicing Law Institute’s 56th Annual Institute on Securities Regulation, Gensler noted that his agenda builds on the SEC's history of oversight in crypto, referencing cases like Ripple XRP/USD, and emphasized the consistency of the Commission's actions over the years.

He said that since 2018, around 5-7% of SEC enforcement has been directed toward digital assets, maintaining that the agency’s approach targets specific non-compliant participants rather than the entire crypto market.

He affirmed that "court after court" has upheld the SEC's jurisdiction over offerings that involve securities, even in digital forms.

Also Read: Investor Loses $25M Due To Misplaced Crypto Transfer, Says CEXs Feel More Secure

"Everything we've done is focused on ensuring compliance with our laws," Gensler said.

He added that investor protection, through disclosure and oversight, has been a central priority, adding that compliance fosters market trust.

Highlighting the SEC's endorsement of Bitcoin futures ETFs in 2021 and later Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ether ETH/USD products, Gensler claimed these regulated products provided benefits such as lower fees and enhanced transparency, distinguishing them from the broader crypto markets.

His also noted that while Bitcoin, Ether, and stablecoins comprise a large portion of the crypto market, other assets—often speculative—had yet to demonstrate enduring use cases.

Gensler closed with thanking the team at the Securities and Exchange Commission, emphasizing it has been a “great honor to serve with them, doing the people's work and ensuring that our capital markets remain the best in the world.”

What’s Next: As Gensler’s term draws to a close, his approach remains influential. His remarks come as the digital asset community gathers insights at events like Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference on Nov. 19, where regulatory and innovation discussions continue to unfold.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock