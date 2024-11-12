Bonk, Floki Drive Meme Coin Gains As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Take Back Seat

Dog-themed meme coins topped the price charts Tuesday, with the lesser-known ones outperforming the heavyweights.

What happened: A gravity-defying rally saw Solana SOL/USD–based Bonk pump 30% in the last 24 hours, propelling it to the top of the daily gainer list.

The canine coin's trading volume surged over 230% in the last 24 hours to $2.40 billion.

With the latest uptick, Bonk's weekly gains swelled to 53% as the cryptocurrency swiftly approached its all-time highs set in late May.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:45 p.m. EDT) Bonk BONK/USD +30.70% $0.00003374 Floki FLOKI/USD +7.62% $0.0001948

Ethereum ETH/USD-based Floki was the second-best performing meme coin on the day, rising over 7% in value, with buy/sell volume nearly doubling in the 24-hour period.

The coin, named after Elon Musk’s Shiba Inu dog, was up over 40% since Donald Trump secured a victory in the presidential race.

See Also: Shiba Inu Lead Developer Shytoshi Kusama Pitches S.H.I.B In Response To Elon Musk’s Call For New Roles Recommendations In Trump Administration

The gains made by Bonk and Floki dwarfed those of blue-chip currencies Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

DOGE, despite riding on Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy's official appointment to the Department of Government Efficiency, was up just 3.41% in the last 24 hours. That said, the "original meme coin" has been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Trump rally, rising 78% over the week, and over 232% in the last month.

SHIB, in contrast, was down nearly 7% in the 24-hour period, with its weekly gains narrowing to 27%.

The broader meme coin market capitalization rose from $102.11 billion to $104.11 billion, reflecting an increase of 2%.

Image via Shutterstock

Read Next: