12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Wah Fu Education Group WAFU stock moved upwards by 15.3% to $2.19 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.

Fisker FSR stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $606.5 million.

Boqii Holding BQ stock increased by 14.51% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.

Connexa Sports Techs CNXA stock moved upwards by 11.01% to $0.22.

JX Luxventure JXJT stock increased by 8.33% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

ECARX Holdings ECX stock moved upwards by 8.13% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

Losers

Nova Lifestyle NVFY shares decreased by 21.7% to $3.68 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.

SRM Entertainment SRM shares fell 18.66% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.3 million.

Phoenix Motor PEV stock decreased by 15.37% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $20.0 million.

ZHONGCHAO ZCMD stock decreased by 14.52% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.

Chijet Motor Co CJET stock declined by 13.8% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.4 million.

Allied Gaming AGAE stock declined by 13.5% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.